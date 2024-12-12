Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Lawrence Bishnoi's associates, Rohit Godara and Goldie Barar have claimed responsibility for the crude bomb explosion outside a bar in Gurugram Sector 29 through social media.

They alleged that the bar owner earns crores through illegal means, evades taxes, and causes harm to the country. They warned that everyone will have to pay taxes.

In a puprported Facebook post, they issued a threat, stating that this was a minor explosion and that they were capable of carrying out larger attacks. This social media post is being investigated, said the police.

The Gurugram Police had arrested a man, identified as Sachin, in connection with the incident on Tuesday. Two cotton bombs were thrown outside the bar in Sector 29.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sachin was intoxicated at the time of the incident. "The accused was in a state of intoxication. He had already thrown two cotton bombs and was about to throw two more when the police intervened and arrested him along with the bombs," the Gurugram Police stated.

Vikas Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, personally inspected the scene. Under his instructions, the Gurugram Police bomb disposal team was called to inspect and secure the area. "Two live cotton bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team," police added.

The incident caused minor damage to a scooty and a board. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Gurugram Police is continuing its investigation to determine the motive behind the act. (ANI)

