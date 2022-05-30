Gurugram, May 30 (PTI) A housemaid was arrested on charges of stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the house of her ex-employer in Sector 50 area, police here said on Monday.

The stolen cash and jewellery were recovered from her possession, they said.

She was produced in a city court Monday and was sent to judicial custody. The husband of the accused was also found involved with her and is absconding, said police.

Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hibiscus society in Sector 50, had on Sunday filed a complaint accusing his former housemaid of stealing jewellery and cash from his house, police said.

He said the woman had quit job a week ago, but on Sunday she returned and asked it back.

“My mother was busy in prayer and refused to employ her. In the meantime, she entered the room and stole cash, gold and silver jewellery, and other valuables from my house,” he said in his complaint, according to police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 457 (house breaking by night), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 Police Station.

A police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 Police Station, nabbed the maid from her rented accommodation in Tigra village late Sunday night, they said.

“The accused had entered the posh society on the pretext of getting job as maid and stole jewellery and other valuables. The husband of the accused was also involved in the theft with her,” Kumar said.

“The accused, a mother of two children, was produced before the court and sent to jail. A probe is underway and we will nab her husband soon,” he added.

