Gurugram, September 21: A 52-year-old traffic police sub-inspector was injured after he was allegedly hit by a car when he signalled the driver to stop for checking near Sector 12 here. The driver of the Swift car managed to flee, police said on Wednesday, adding an FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station.

Sub-inspector Mukhtyar Singh is being treated at a private hospital, they said. According to the complaint filed by Singh, a resident of Bawana village of Mahendragarh district, he was on duty at Sector 13 chowk on Tuesday when the incident took place. Delhi Traffic Police Share Tips on How To Help Road Accident Victims (Check Tweet).

“I was on duty, along with home guard Naveen, near the chowk. I saw a Swift car with tinted glasses coming and signalled the driver to stop, but he tried to take a U-turn as soon as he came near and hit me. Then the car driver managed to flee with his vehicle," the sub-inspector said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

“The complainant sub-inspector has mentioned the registration number of the car in his complaint. We are trying to identify the accused driver and he will be arrested soon,” said ASI Narpal, the investigating officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)