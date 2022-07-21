Gurugram, Jul 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman, resident of DLF The Magnolias society here, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit her car on Golf Course Road late Wednesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when Ekta Kumar, an executive of a Noida-based private company, was returning home after attending a party, they said.

After getting information about the incident, a team from Sector 53 police station reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by deceased's mother Lovina Kumar, an FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector 53 police station.

Yashwant Yadav, ACP (Sadar), said that an FIR has been registered and the further probe is on.

