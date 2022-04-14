New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The national capital got some respite from the scorching heat as the city experienced thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday evening, the weather office said.

Parts of the city are likely to receive light rain at night, it said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter By Security Forces in Shopian.

The day's maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, departures were delayed for up to 10 minutes at the Delhi airport due to the thunderstorms, officials at the IGI airport said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Criticises ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says No One Has Right To Demolish Houses.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain partly cloudy on Friday.

The weather office also predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in the city for the next three days.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 40 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD officials said.

However, another spell of heatwave is likely to hit Delhi next week and the maximum temperature will gradually increase to 42 degrees Celsius by April 18, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions scorched the capital for five days on the trot before cloudy weather brought the mercury down to 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The capital has recorded six heatwave days so far in April this year, equalling the number of such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

Delhi experienced a warm Thursday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category as the air quality index value stood at 280, according to the Central Pollution Control Board 24 hours AQI bulletin on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)