Indore, Jun 22 (PTI) Gutkha baron Kishore Wadhwani, who was arrested in connection with the alleged GST evasion to the tune of Rs 300 crore, was on Monday remanded in judicial custody till June 30 by a court here.

Wadhwani is the prime accused in the case.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has submitted that they have detected GST evasion to the tune of Rs 300 crore through illegal trade of pan masala and tobacco products, and that the figure might go up.

A Pakistani national and three locals were already arrested in the case.

After hearing the submissions, Judicial Magistrate First Class Brijesh Singh remanded Wadhwani in judicial custody till June 30.

DGGI special public prosecutor Chandan Airen said Wadhwani might try to scuttle the probe and escape to Dubai if not sent to jail, as he also possesses a resident visa for UAE.

Wadhwani was arrested from a hotel in Mumbai last week by DGGI under "Operation Cancer", and brought here on a transit remand.

The racket busted by the DGGI, after conducting raids in Indore and Ujjain, was involved in illegal manufacture and sale of paan masala and tobacco products.

