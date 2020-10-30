Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) A habitual road rule violator got the shock of his life when the traffic police here imposed on him a fine of Rs 42,500 on Friday.

During a regular inspection, a sub-inspector stopped Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala in the city, and found that the motorist had been involved in 77 cases of rule violation.

A two-metre-long challan was generated on the spot and handed over to Kumar, the police said.

Also, it came to light that he had purchased a second- hand scooter for about Rs 20,000 and the two-wheeler has been impounded.

