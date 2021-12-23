New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): After the second National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he has had "insightful deliberations" on how to mark the important milestone of the nation's journey and to pay tributes to the freedom fighters.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Yesterday, took part in the National Committee on 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Had insightful deliberations on how to mark this important milestone in our nation's journey and pay tributes to our great freedom fighters."

In his address at the meeting yesterday, PM Modi emphasized that this is an opportune time to set our eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

"It is at that time that the current generation will be at the helm of affairs and the nation's destiny will be in their hands. Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country."

"We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is higher greatness in following one's duties. It is only when we follow our duties religiously that we are able to ensure the rights of others automatically. Therefore as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commitment to duty should be our uppermost priority and the pledge to contribute meaningfully to the country should be our main resolve. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will sow the seed of a sense of duty among the youth," he had added.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

