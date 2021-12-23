The Indian U19 team would eye a winning start when they face their UAE counterparts in the first match of the U19 Asia Cup, which starts on Thursday, December 23. The match would be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE and is slated to begin at 11:00 am IST. Meanwhile, fans looking for live streaming details of the game can scroll below. The Indian players got to share some time with the limited-overs senior team skipper Rohit Sharma while he was recuperating from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and it would be interesting to see what and in which way these young stars utilize all the tips and knowledge. India Announce Squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 (Check Team)

India would essentially walk into this clash as favourites against a less experienced side in UAE. It would be interesting to see how Yash Dhull leads his side in this opening fixture.

When is India U19 vs UAE U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2021 match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on December 23, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India U19 vs UAE U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of U19 Asia Cup 2021 in India, hence fans will not be able to catch the live action of India vs UAE match on their TV sets. Star Sports would telecast only the final match.

How To Watch India U19 vs UAE U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans would not be able to live stream the India U19 vs UAE U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 match. Disney+Hotstar would provide live streaming of only the final match of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).