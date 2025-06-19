Ambala, Jun 19 (PTI) Haryana Police's Special Task Force, Ambala, arrested three men for allegedly murdering a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra district, officials said on Thursday.

The police indicated that old enmity may be a motive behind the murder.

The suspects were identified as Baljinder from Akalgarh village in Barara, Shubham from Shahabad, and Sujal from Khanpur village in Indri. Two of them were apprehended in Shahabad, while the third was arrested in Indri, Karnal.

On Thursday, the STF team brought the accused to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantonment for medical examinations.

Following this, they will be produced in court where the police will seek their remand for further questioning.

STF Inspector Prateek Kumar further informed that four cases were registered against the accused, including a case of attempted murder against Shubham.

Earlier on Friday evening, the contractor, identified as Shantanu, was shot dead near Meena Market on the National Highway in Shahabad, approximately 20 kilometres from Kurukshetra, the police said.

Shantanu briefly stopped his car to make a purchase when two armed men on a sports bike allegedly opened fire, hitting him with seven bullets.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the attackers fired around eight rounds before fleeing.

Shantanu was rushed to Adesh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police added.

