Hisar, Jun 12 (PTI) A number of students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here protested in front of its administrative block building on Monday against the fee hike for various courses from the new academic session.

The protesting students demanded a rollback of the fee hike and submitted a memorandum to university Registrar Balwan Singh Mandal.

Also Read | Gurugram Man Hands Over Car, Other Valuables to Thief in Intoxicated Condition After Consuming Alcohol With Him.

The fee for some courses has been increased manifold, while the monthly stipend for PhD students has been reduced, the students claimed.

State General Secretary of Youth Congress Manoj Tak Mahi and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members also joined the protesting students.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: Five-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Neighbour's Pet Dog in Shahdara Area.

Terming the fee hike "sheer loot", Mahi said the present government is working to make education a business.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)