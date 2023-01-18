New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive Meeting will be held in February and discussion will be held on issues like the development of the state, said state BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar.

Dhankar called a meeting at Haryana Bhavan in the national capital today to discuss many issues regarding the state executive meeting.

Also Read | Ukraine Helicopter Crash: ‘Shocked to Learn About Tragic Chopper Mishap in Kyiv,’ Says Indian Mission.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Dev, Union Minister of State Krishanpal Gurjar, State Home Minister Anil Vij, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma, Cooperative Minister Dr Banwarilal and other state cabinet ministers were present in the meeting today.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Haryana State President said, "We are preparing for Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Haryana on January 29 and after the National Executive meeting, the Haryana Executive meeting will also be called in the month of February. The purpose of the Executive meeting will be issues like the development of Haryana and many proposals related to development will be taken up in the meeting."

Also Read | Transgenders Help Woman Deliver Baby Onboard Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express Train, Video Goes Viral.

Notably, BJP will be organising a huge rally in Gohana on January 29, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest.

Dhankar further said that in today's meeting, many important issues including the program to be held on Kabir Das Jayanti in the state and many topics of the National Executive Council were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Sudha Yadav, a Member of the Parliamentary Board and Election Committee, said, " Bharatiya Janata Party has performed well under the leadership of National President JP Nadda and in 2024, BJP will win under the leadership of Nadda ji and lotus will bloom across 10 seats in Haryana."

After the meeting, BJP Haryana's delegation along with Haryana Chief Minister Khattar met party president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi and congratulated him for his extended tenure till 2024.

Nadda's term as the national president of the BJP was extended till June 2024.

The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP was concluded in the national capital on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)