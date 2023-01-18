Kyiv, January 18: India on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic helicopter crash in Brovary on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv. "We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic helicopter crash at Brovary today morning claiming the lives of Minister Monastyrsky, First Deputy Yenin and other people. Our deepest condolences to the people of Ukraine and bereaved families," the Indian mission in Ukraine tweeted.

At least 14 people were killed in a helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region, CNN reported citing Ukrainian officials. The emergency service earlier reported that the death toll was 18. Later it was revised to 14. Ukraine's Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovychis was killed in the crash, according to Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the ministry. Ukraine Helicopter Crash: Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Other Top Officials Among 18 Dead After Chopper Crashes in Kyiv Suburb (See Pics and Videos).

Along with 14 dead, several others injured in the helicopter crash, CNN reported citing head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba. Oleksiy Kuleba said the helicopter landed near a kindergarten and a residential building. On Telegram, Kuleba wrote, "At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone was evacuated."

He further stated that police and firefighters have responded at the site, according to CNN. Anton Gerashenko in a post on social media said investigators are in the process of finding the "cause of the tragedy". He called everyone present in the helicopter "patriots of Ukraine", as per the news report. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, said nine people onboard the helicopter died, while the other victims were locals who were "bringing their children to the kindergarten". Ukraine Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crashes Near Kindergarten in Brovary, 5 Injured and Many Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has offered condolences to the families of the victims of a helicopter crash. He wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

