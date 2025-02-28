Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued comprehensive instructions directing public servants working in the state to utilise "audio-video electronic means" for presenting evidence and appearing as witnesses in court proceedings.

The directives align with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which facilitates the examination of witnesses and the appearance of individuals in courts through modern audio-video technology, an official statement said here on Friday.

To ensure the effective implementation of this technology-driven initiative, Rastogi outlined several directives.

In a letter to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors, and chief administrators of boards and corporations, the chief secretary emphasised the strict adherence to these directives in both letter and spirit.

All dealing officers and officials of the Haryana Government are responsible for ensuring that their evidence or examination as witnesses in their official capacity is conducted through audio-video electronic means, it said.

Officers/officials must coordinate proactively with the court officer managing the video conferencing facility or the concerned public prosecutor to ensure smooth execution of their testimony, as per the chief secretary's instructions.

If a court mandates the physical presence of a government officer/official for tendering evidence, the individual must seek prior permission from their head of office, the statement said quoting the letter.

