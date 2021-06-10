Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 98 developmental projects worth Rs 1,170 crores.

These projects are said to focus on health, education, roads, water, electricity, sports and many other areas.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Haryana is moving towards development. The development of all areas is our priority."

In the field of agriculture, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of 16 Kharif crops has been increased. "In the last three years, the MSP has steadily increased," Khattar said.

"We also made a two-year plan for 'Jal Yojana' in an effort to save water," he added.

Denying the allegations made by the Opposition about not giving electricity connection, he said, "We have not stopped giving electricity connections to people. We have only put some conditions to it stating that connections will be given to those people who will help us to save water," said the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, "We took the challenge in our stride and strengthened our medical system."

He further said he aims to set up one medical college in every district of Haryana.

According to the media bulletin on Covid-19 issued on Wednesday, Haryana reported 528 fresh cases, 940 recoveries, and 40 deaths over 24 hours. There are 7,079 active Covid-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)