Faridabad, December 31: Two accused have been arrested on the charges of gang-raping a woman in a moving van for two hours in Haryana's Faridabad after offering her a lift, police said on Wednesday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A woman was trying to find a ride home when a van stopped, and two men lured her into the vehicle. They promised her that they would get her home, but instead took a turn towards the Gurgaon Road.

When the woman objected, she was beaten. The accused raped her for two hours and later threw her out of the moving car near SGM Nagar and fled the scene. The woman was admitted to a private hospital in an injured condition. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's family, and the police are checking CCTV camera footage. Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that the victim's sister stated in her complaint that she received a call from her sister at 8.30 p.m., who told her that she had an argument with her mother at home and was going to her friend's house. Karnataka Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped in Ramanagara District; 3 Held Including Victim’s Lover.

The victim said she would return from her friend's house in three hours. According to the victim's sister, around 12.00 a.m., the victim was waiting for a ride to go home, but failed to get it. Soon after, the accused offered a lift to the victim, which she accepted. It is alleged that after giving her a lift, the two men drove the van towards Gurugram Road. After passing the Hanuman Temple on the Faridabad-Gurugram road, one of the accused continued driving the car while the other raped the woman. The accused drove around on the Faridabad-Gurugram road for two hours, according to the officials. Pune Gang-Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of 3 Alleged Suspects in Bopdev Ghat Rape Case Goes Viral, Police Continue Manhunt.

At 3.00 a.m., the accused threw the victim out of the moving van and fled. The woman sustained injuries to her face and head. Doctors had to put stitches on her face. The family members of the victim were informed, after which they reached the Civil Hospital in Faridabad, where the victim was initially admitted. Considering her condition, the doctors have referred her to AIIMS Delhi; however, currently, she is being treated at a private hospital in Faridabad. The police have registered a case in this matter and are investigating. Based on CCTV footage, the police have arrested both the accused. Both suspects, reportedly hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were residing in Faridabad.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

