Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister's wife Suman Saini on Sunday paid respects to late Navy officer Vinay Narwal, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, at the 'Shraddhanjali Sabha' organised by his family members at their residence in Karnal.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, she said, "Today is a deeply sorrowful day. The family lost their beloved son, and I pray to God to give them strength. The terror attack of April 22 is beyond condemnation. The entire nation mourns this loss."

Saini paid floral tributes to the late officer and extended her condolences to the grieving family.

Haryana Minister Harvinder Kalyan, who was also present at the memorial gathering, described the Sabha as a deeply emotional event.

"Thousands gathered today to pay homage to the young officer. His life had just begun, and it is heartbreaking that it was cut short in such a tragic manner. We stand in full solidarity with the family," he said.

Earlier on May 1, Himanshi, widow of late Navy officer Vinay Narwal, appealed for peace and urged the public not to target Muslims or Kashmiris.

"We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," said Himanshi.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister announced that a government job will be given to any family member, as per the wish of Lt Vinay Narwal's parents.

Lt Vinay Narwal was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was given an emotional farewell by family members last month. His father, Rajesh Narwa, and maternal uncle performed the last rites in the presence of hundreds.

Former Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and several BJP workers also paid their respects at the ghat.

Earlier, Narwal's father expressed faith in the government and said that the Union government would do justice, adding that the loss was "unbearable and irreplaceable."

Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)

