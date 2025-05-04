Kanpur, May 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where armed persons allegedly attacked Kanpur-based YouTuber Seeta Meena (Seeta Sachan) during a robbery at her residence. It is reported that the incident took place during a late-night robbery at Seet Meena's home near the Kanpur-Sagar Highway in Ashok Nagar, Ghatampur. The robbers, who were reportedly armed, allegedly broke into Seeta Meena's house and fled with cash and jewellery before attacking the YouTuber.

Seeta Meena and her husband Manoj Sachan confirmed the incident. In one video, Manoj Sachan said that his wife, YouTuber Seeta Meena, was physically assaulted. In another video, Seeta Meena said that the attack and robbery took place when her husband was not present at home. In yet another video, Seeta Meena's husband, Manoj Sachan, claimed that the police are trying to downplay the incident. Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

YouTuber Seeta Sachan Speaks About Attack on Her

"Humare ghar mein lootpaat ho gayi. Apki YouTuber Seeta Sachan pe hamla kiya gaya hai, katte ki butt mari gayi hai" (There was a robbery at our home. My wife, a YouTuber, was attacked and hit with the butt of a gun)," Sachan said. He also alleged that one of the accused has been arrested. Sachan further noted that the arrested accused admitted to having four accomplices; however, the police are not acknowledging the same.

"Ek aaropi pakda gaya hai, usne kabool kiya hai ki chaar aur log the, lekin police chhupa rahi hai," Manoj Sachan added. The YouTuber's husband further alleged that the cops could have been bribed to shut the case. "Shayad police ko moti rakam mili hai" (Maybe the police have been paid off)," he claimed. While responding to an X user's post about the attack on YouTuber Seeta Meena, Kanpur police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections and legal action is being taken. Kerala YouTuber Arrested for Obscene Remarks Against Female Actors on Social Media.

Robbery at Seeta Sachan's House in Kanpur

Case Has Been Registered, Says Kanpur Police

प्रकरण में थाना घाटमपुर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग दर्ज है नियमानुसार विधि कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) May 3, 2025

Who Is Seeta Meena?

While an investigation in connection with the incident is underway, let's know more about who youtuber Seeta Meena is. Seeta Meena is a YouTuber from Kanpur's Ghatampur. She is known for making short videos on dance and comedy. Seeta Meena (Seeta Sachan) is married to Manoj Sachan. The YouTuber goes by the name "Seeta Sachan" on Instagram and has over 1.52 lakh followers on the photo and video sharing platform. Seeta also has a YouTube channel where she enjoys nearly 1.20 lakh subscribers.

