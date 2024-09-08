Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal, the grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, joined the Indian National Lok Dal on Sunday and was fielded from Dabwali for the October 5 Assembly polls in Haryana.

The 46-year-old leader joined the INLD at rally of the party in Chautala village in Sirsa district in the presence of the party's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

Aditya Devi Lal, quit as Haryana Marketing Board chairman recently. With him joining the INLD, the BJP lost its prominent face in Sirsa district less than a month ahead of the polls amid the rebel trouble for the ruling party in the state.

He is the second from the Devi Lal clan to quit the BJP within a week.

A few days ago, the state's Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala (79), a son of Devi Lal, also quit the ruling party.

