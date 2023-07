Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) One more death due to heavy rains was reported in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the toll to 35, according to state government data.

The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in several districts.

As many as 1,362 villages and 1.73 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated. A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated. As many as 3,383 of those evacuated are staying in 41 relief camps set up in the state. Several districts, including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, have been hit by the recent flooding.

