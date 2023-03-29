Amaravati, Mar 29 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called on Andhra Pradesh counterpart S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, an official said.

After personally receiving Dattatreya, who was on a courtesy visit, Nazeer felicitated the Haryana Governor with a memento.

Both the Governors deliberated on welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in their respective States, said the official in statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

