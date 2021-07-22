Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) The Haryana government has given its approval for the Karnal-Yamunanagar new rail line project.

The project will cost over Rs 883 crore and will be completed in about four years.

The project will fulfil a long-pending demand of people for direct and fast rail connectivity between these two cities, an official statement said here on Thursday.

The Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line will strengthen the original transport infrastructure by providing fast, safe, economical, comfortable and reliable mobility options to the people of Haryana, it said.

The government has approved a detailed project report (DPR) on July 20 after incorporating suggestions from Ministry of Railways to the draft report submitted earlier in September 2019, it said.

Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) has finalised this DPR at an estimated cost of Rs 883.78 crore. The project will be implemented in about four years, as per the statement.

The new line will act as a feeder route for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, having an interchange point with the Railways at the Kalanaur station (adjoining Yamunanagar) by providing direct connectivity to Karnal, Panipat and other parts of central Haryana.

The existing rail route from Karnal to Yamunanagar via Ambala Cantt has a route length of 121 km. The comparative road distance between Karnal and Yamunanagar is 67 km.

The proposed railway line, with a route length of 64.6 km, will thus provide the shortest link between these two cities and shall greatly reduce the travel time for passengers as well as for freight traffic, it further said.

“Apart from this, the project will directly connect southern and western parts of Haryana with the holy city of Haridwar,” the statement said.

