Chandigarh, February 8: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said orders have been given to initiate action against over 200 officials, mostly "patwaris", for the violation of rules.

Chautala said corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances in the matter of land registration by any patwari (revenue official), clerk or any other officer. Strict action will be taken against any irregularities found in land deed or other revenue matters, he said. Farmers' Protest: Dushyant Chautala Says 'Centre Ready to Give Written Assurance on MSP, Now Up to Farmers to Decide'.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, had earlier directed an inquiry into the matter after receiving complaints regarding wrongful registrations of deeds under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, according to an official statement.

The registries were checked by an inquiry officer and 34 sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars, along with 22 clerks and 176 patwaris of Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat districts were found guilty, it said.

"Acting on the same orders, when the officers proceeded with the investigation, an explanation was taken from the accused. "Thereafter, action was taken against the accused for providing an unsatisfactory reply and orders have been given today to initiate administrative action against such 34 officers along with 22 clerks and 176 patwaris," the statement said.

It added that rules were violated by the clerks while the patwaris have been found guilty of changing the nature of land in "khasra” and “girdawari" (documents).

