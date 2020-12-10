Chandigarh, December 10: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday broke his silence on the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws. Speaking to media persons, Dushyant Chautala said the Centre has accepted farmers’ demand of assuring MSP (minimum support price) in writing and it is now up to the protesting farmers to decide their further course of action on the same. Dushyant Chautala Says He Will Resign as Haryana Deputy CM 'The Day Farm Bills Pose Any Danger to MSP Regime'.

"The demand of farmers that the Union government must ensure MSP in writing has been fulfilled yesterday. Uske upar unki unions ka kya nirnaya hoga, voh toh unki movement ki baat hai (It is up to their movement to decide what is their take on the government’s proposal)," Chautala was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. He added the Haryana government is working for farmers, hoping that farmers will call off their protest once the Centre gives written assurance on MSP. Farmers' Protest: Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan Withdraws Support to BJP in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar Govt Remains Stable.

"Our government, even in the last procurement and this procurement, has ensured that each and every penny of farmers’ produce goes into their bank account. Even Punjab has not been able to do so till date. Rajasthan could not even begin the process. We are assuring that we shall procure the crop in future and also put entire money for it in the farmer’s bank account," Chautala said,

"We hope that when MSP comes in writing, demands that are being raised by the farmers of other states shall also get fulfilled," he added. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief also reiterated that he will step down from the post of Deputy Chief Minister if MSP is suspended.

