Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Haryana government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) barring strike by any form of employees strike for six months in view of protest by government doctors over their demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision of the government comes after government doctors in different districts staged a protest demanding the formation of specialized cadre, revision of postgraduate policy and a stop on direct recruitment to the post of senior medical officers.

Earlier in the day, the executive body of Haryana Civil Medical Service Association sat on a dharna at Civil Hospital, Sector-6 of Panchkula.

The state government has accepted one of their demand as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the creation of a specialist cadre post for MD or MS doctors.

"Acceding to one of the key demands of doctors hinting strike, Chief Minister ML Khattar gives in-principle approval for creation of Specialist cadre post for MD or MS doctors. The doctors will not be given any administrative work and will practice in their concerned Specialty," the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana said in a tweet earlier today.

"The landmark decision will also be beneficial for patients as they will get the consultation of Specialists and the doctors will be closely able to monitor and manage the working of hospitals," it added.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed for doctors welfare.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Anil Vij said that the government has invoked ESMA to ban the strike of healthcare workers for six months in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESMA allows the government to declare a strike illegal in the public interest.

"ESMA has been invoked in Haryana, now for six months health workers won't be able to go on strike. This step has been taken as a group of doctors has gone on strike which is creating obstacles in steps being taken to contain the COVID surge," Vij said in a statement. (ANI)

