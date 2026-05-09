India News | Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar Sustains Minor Injuries After Vehicle Hits Convoy

Panipat (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): A vehicle rammed into Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar's convoy on the GT Road in Panipat on Friday. The minister has been admitted to a hospital and is under medical observation.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said Panwar's convoy, which was heading towards Sonipat after the Ambala election campaign, was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Panipat. Panwar has sustained minor injuries and will stay under medical supervision for a few days.

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"The convoy of Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, which was heading to Sonipat after the Ambala election campaign, was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Panipat. The vehicle rammed into his convoy. He has sustained minor injuries and will remain under medical supervision for a few days. He is currently under observation and is out of danger," Badoli said.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the elections to fill the seats of Mayors and members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

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The BJP has nominated former MLA Sham Lal Bansal as the mayoral candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation polls, Akshita Saini in Ambala and Rajiv Jain in Sonipal.

Voting for the Chairman position of Rewari Municipal Council and Dharuhera Municipal Council will also take place on May 10.

The BJP, which came to power in the State Assembly in 2024, is banking on the "triple-engine government" pitch for the local body polls.

Congress has fielded Kamal Diwan as the mayoral candidate in Sonipat, Sudha Bhardwaj in Panchkula and Rewari Municipal Council Chairman candidate Neharika Praveen Chaudhary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)