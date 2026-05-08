Chilkalguda Student Murder: Family of 25-Year-Old Man Protests Alleging 'Honour Killing' Over Love Affair; Police Tracing Suspects

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The family of a 25-year-old man, stabbed to death in Chilkalguda on Thursday night, has staged a major protest alleging that the killing was an 'honour killing' orchestrated by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with. Yavanna, also known as Yavan, was attacked by a group of unidentified men in Indranagar Colony and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to hospital.

The Chilkalguda police have officially registered a murder case and formed special teams to apprehend the suspects. While the investigation is in its early stages, officials confirmed that preliminary findings suggest the motive was linked to a romantic involvement, though they are currently exploring multiple angles to identify the perpetrators. Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Murder: Accused Prema Arrested After Confessing to Burning Boyfriend Alive.

Chilkalguda Student Murder and Family Allegations

According to local reports, Yavanna, a resident of Jawaharnagar, had travelled to Chilkalguda to meet friends at approximately 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. He was intercepted by several individuals and sustained multiple knife wounds. Despite being moved to a nearby hospital within minutes of the attack, he died within the hour.

Relatives of the deceased gathered outside the house of a young woman allegedly linked to Yavanna, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of her family members. The protesters claim the victim had been threatened previously due to the relationship. Police personnel were deployed in significant numbers to the area to prevent further violence and maintain order.

Social Media Audio Clip Linked to Chilkalguda Killing

A significant piece of evidence has surfaced on social media in the form of an audio recording purportedly featuring a conversation between Yavanna and the young woman. In the clip, the woman is allegedly heard warning the victim that her family intended to harm him. This recording has added weight to the family's claims of a premeditated attack.

The Chilkalguda police have stated that they are aware of the audio clip but are yet to verify its authenticity. A police official confirmed that investigators are currently reviewing call records and digital evidence. The body was handed over to the family on Friday following a post-mortem examination.

Police Response to Chilkalguda Murder Investigation

Authorities have intensified security and "bandobast" in the locality as tensions remain high following the protest. Senior officials stated that special teams are working to trace the unidentified attackers who fled the scene on Thursday night. No official arrests have been confirmed at this stage. Delhi Double Murder Case: Father, Son Stabbed to Death by Neighbour in CR Park Over Money Dispute; Accused Detained.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety in the Indranagar Colony area, with residents calling for swifter action. Police have urged the public to remain calm while the forensic and digital teams conclude their initial analysis of the evidence collected from the crime scene and the viral audio recording.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).