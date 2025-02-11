Panchkula (Haryana), February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2025, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan has raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), questioned the delay in result declaration, and demanded proper representation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

"We have demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs like in Uttarakhand... In every state election, EVMs are being questioned and cases have been registered due to doubts on its authenticity, so ballot papers should be used as permitted under the law..,' he said.

Raising concerns over the delay in counting, he added, "Secondly, the counting of votes for all local body elections takes place on the day of election itself, so why are the results of Haryana Municipal Corporation elections being kept after 10 days?.."

Bhan also highlighted the issue of SC reservation, stating, "The Scheduled Caste is not getting any representation and they should be given proper reservation. Though the State Election Commissioner said that he will assess the situation, but we are not satisfied with the reply and it seems that these answers are under pressure from the Central Government..."

On the response from the Election Commission, Haryana Congress president further said, "They (Election Commission) did hear us, but did not give any strong assurance... They said that they will give a thought and examine the facts... If anything happens, we will take the possible action be it legal or political..."

Meanwhile, the Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, with the results to be declared on March 12, 2025. (ANI)

