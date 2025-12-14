Charkhi Dadri, December 14: A major road accident occurred in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday due to dense fog. A private school bus, which was on an educational tour, collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus, resulting in the death of a Class 11 student, while several others were injured. The bus driver and three others are reported to be in critical condition.

According to the police, students of the private Aryan School in Charkhi Dadri were travelling to Pratapgarh on an educational trip. Due to dense fog, visibility was poor, resulting in a head-on collision between the school bus and the Roadways bus. In the tragic accident, Class 11 student Ishika, a resident of Gandhinagar in Charkhi Dadri, died on the spot. Haryana: 3 Buses Collide Due to Low Visibility Caused by Dense Fog in Jhajjar.

School Bus Collides With Roadways Bus in Charkhi Dadri

#WATCH | Haryana | One student died and others injured following a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus in Charkhi Dadri. pic.twitter.com/T7iAN5Zj34 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: A Haryana Roadways bus collides head on with a private school bus on the Dadri–Birohar Road, killing an 11th-grade student and injuring 18 children. The injured are admitted to civil and private hospitals. Police officials reach the spot as concerned… pic.twitter.com/k9oFiNXR0R — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2025

One student and the private school bus driver sustained serious injuries and were referred to PGI Rohtak for advanced treatment. In contrast, the other injured students were admitted to a nearby hospital. It is reported that the students on board the bus were from Classes 9 to 11.

Following the accident, chaos prevailed at the accident site and the hospital. As soon as the information was received, parents of the students rushed to the hospital and the spot, creating scenes of panic and grief. Upon receiving the information, DSP Dheeraj Kumar reached the spot and the hospital, along with police personnel, and took stock of the situation. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. DSP Vikas Kumar said the accident is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Karnal Road Accident: Truck Rams, Crushes Bus and Bike in Haryana's Gharaunda Before Overturning on Car; 4 Killed and Several Others Injured (Watch Videos).

"We reached the spot as soon as we recieved information about a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus...The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, a student died in the accident...," the DSP said.

