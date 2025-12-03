In an unfortunate incident in Haryana, a truck rammed into and crushed a car and a bike in Karnal today, December 3. According to news agency ANI, the truck also hit a bus in Gharaunda. It is reported that four people died, and several others were injured in the accident. Speaking about the incident, Rajiv Kumar, DSP of Karnal City, said, "A road accident occurred this morning on National Highway 44. The container was travelling from Karnal to Delhi... The container crossed the divider and went onto the wrong side. It first hit a bus. The bus itself wasn't significantly damaged, but then it hit two bikers, and then it overturned on a car." Kumar further said that four people have died in the accident, and an investigation has been launched. He also said that the truck's driver was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment. "The investigation process is being followed, and the postmortem and further process are going on", he added. Accident Caught on Camera in Haryana: Speeding Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Video Surfaces.

Truck Rams Into Car and Bike in Haryana's Karnal

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: DSP Karnal City, Rajiv Kumar says, "A road accident occurred this morning on National Highway 44. The container was travelling from Karnal to Delhi... The container crossed the divider and went onto the wrong side. It first hit a bus. The bus itself… https://t.co/xlZo15IjZI pic.twitter.com/QERvsYwfAB — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

