Jhajjar, December 14: Three buses collided at Kulana Chowk in Jhajjar, Haryana, due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Sunday morning. According to the SHO of the Machrauli area, the first bus from Khatusham suffered significant damage compared to the second bus. The accident occurred when a truck was standing in the middle of the road.

"We saw that there were 3 buses, the first one with the most damage was coming from Khatusham. And behind that, there were two local buses. The driver of the first bus stated that a truck was blocking the middle of the road...there was a lot of fog, so this is the reason for the collision," SHO told ANI. Karnal Road Accident: Truck Rams, Crushes Bus and Bike in Haryana's Gharaunda Before Overturning on Car; 4 Killed and Several Others Injured (Watch Videos).

The SHO further stated that the driver sustained a significant leg injury and has been referred to PGI, Rohtak, for treatment.

In another incident on September 29, five people were killed, and five others were seriously injured after a head-on collision between two cars on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in Haryana, police said. The accident occurred around 7 am near the Gharadsi village. Police said both vehicles were travelling at high speed when they collided, leaving the front portions of the cars completely damaged. Accident Caught on Camera in Haryana: Speeding Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Video Surfaces.

"Out of the 10 people travelling in both vehicles, five passengers of the Maruti Swift car, all residents of Yamunanagar, died on the spot. The sixth passenger of the car is also critically injured. Four people travelling in the Tata Harrier sustained serious injuries," police said.

Locals rushed to the spot after the collision and broke open the windows of the vehicles to rescue those trapped inside. Police reached the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem at LNJP Hospital.

