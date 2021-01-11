Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Six more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,956 while 244 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,65,199, a state health department bulletin issued here said.

A fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Panipat, Karnal, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind districts, it said.

Among other districts to report new cases include Gurgaon (72) and Faridabad (36).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,547 while 2,59,696 have so far been discharged after recovery. The recovery rate is 97.92 per cent.

