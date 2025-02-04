Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) The Haryana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced polls in seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils and 21 municipal committees on March 2.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said with the announcement of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the areas under the civic bodies concerned.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi's PA Caught With INR 5 Lakh in Girikhand Nagar, Claims BJP (Watch Video).

Polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2, while the election for the Panipat municipal corporation will be held on March 9, he said.

Polling will be held in four municipal councils -- Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar and Sirsa -- and in the municipal councils of Barara, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Siwani, Jakhal Mandi, Farrukh Nagar, Narnaund, Beri, Julana, Kalayat, Siwan, Pundri, Indri, Nilokheri, Ateli Mandi, Kanina, Tawadu, Hathin, Kalanor, Kharkhoda and Radaur.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Voting will be held from 8 am to 6 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 12, Singh said.

The nomination papers will be filed from February 11 to February 17, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)