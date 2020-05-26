India News | HC Reserves Orders on DMK MLA's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Chennai, May 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on an anticipatory bail application moved by DMK MLA Senthil Balaji in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly threatening the Karur district collector.

The issue pertains to a case registered by Namakkal police based on the complaint from the collector that Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji and 25 others had forcefully entered his office and threatened him.

The MLA moved the anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest.

Senior counsel for the MLA submitted the complaint was baseless and false.

Opposing the plea, public prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that the accused acted in a high-handed manner and went to the extreme of threatening the district collector.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar who heard the arguments reserved his orders.PTI COR

