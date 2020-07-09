Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The car used by gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter arrested on Thursday, to reach Ujjain is registered in the name of a Mahoj Yadav, an advocate and a resident of Lucknow, police said.

Ujjain police said it recovered a car registered in the name of Manoj Yadav, a lawyer living in Lucknow's Indira Nagar.

Speaking about the development, Anju Yadav, wife of lawyer Yadav said that her husband is not involved in this case and co-operating with the police.

"My husband is in Ujjain. He went for Darshan in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple today. He is not involved in this case. I am still in touch with him. I do not know Vikas Dubey, even my husband does not know him," she told media persons here.

"My husband is co-operating with the Police. On July 2, he along with his friend Tej Bahadur who is also a lawyer went to Madhya Pradesh's Shivpur for personal work and reached Ujjain yesterday. Today, he visited Mahakaleshwar temple there. He is co-operating with the police now," she added.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravindra Verma in Ujjain said, "Two advocates of Lucknow High court came here for Darshan in Mahakaleshwar temple. They had parked the car in a hotel. We have seized the car and have questioned them but no direct connection with Vikas Dubey emerged. We are investigating the matter further."

Dubey was arrested earlier on Thursday. The gangster and his men had opened fire on a police team which came to arrest him last week and eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident.

Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, was arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

