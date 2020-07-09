Bengaluru, July 9: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Thursday allowed private medical establishments to establish and manage COVID care centres in collaboration with hotels. These private medical establishments need to be registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPME).

The centres for COVID-19 patients will have to follow the instructions of a hospital in the treatment of coronavirus patients. No separate permission or registration is required for hotels involved in the establishment of COVID care centres. However, arrangements should be duly informed to concerned District health and family welfare or Chief Health Officer via an email or a letter.

Karnataka Government's Order:

Separate registration/permission for such hotels not required but arrangement shall be duly informed to concerned Dist health & family welfare/Chief Health Officer-BBMP officer via a letter/e-mail. It'll be joint responsibility of pvt medical establishment & hotel: Karnataka Govt https://t.co/BFR5ToEhWd — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

On Thursday, Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,228 coronavirus cases. Till now, 31,105 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 17 people also succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the state 486. Over 950 patients recovered in the state on Thursday. Till now, more than 12,000 people have been cured of COVID-19.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, also witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday. The city reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru increased to 13,882, while 177 people also lost their lives due to coronavirus. Currently, there are close to 11,000 active cases in the city.

