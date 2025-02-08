Nashik, Feb 8 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra's Nashik district over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl student, an official said.

The alleged incident took place in Igatpuri taluka on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: Asaduddin Owaisi-Led AIMIM Candidates in Okhla, Mustafabad Emerge as 2nd Runner Up, Cut into BJP and AAP’s Vote Share.

According to the police, the Std VI student's class teacher, Gorakhnath Maruti Joshi, took her to the house of the headmaster Tukaram Govind Sable (53), who allegedly raped the teenager and sent her home.

The girl felt uneasy at home. When her family members probed, she told them about the sexual assault, the official said. The family then approached the police, resulting in the duo's arrest.

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

Sable and Joshi have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor and stringent action against those involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)