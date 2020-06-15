Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
India News | Heat Wave Affects Normal Life in Parts of Rajasthan

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 11:27 PM IST
India News | Heat Wave Affects Normal Life in Parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Heat wave affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Bikaner emerging as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Barmer, Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded maximum of 45.3, 45 and 44.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) settled at 43.4, 41.9, 41.3, 41 and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the weather office here.

The weather department has predicted light rain at isolated places and heat wave at some other places in the state during next 24 hours.

