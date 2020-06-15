Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:24 PM IST
Freak accident at bank | (Photo Credits: Youtube/NewsMinute/Screengrab)

Kochi, June 15: In an unfateful demise, a woman in Kerala's Ernakulam district died after colliding into the glass door of a bank. The unfortunate incident was reported on Monday at a bank branch in Perumbavoor. The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Beena Noby, a resident of Chelalakatt House in Koovappady. Jackfruit Falls on Man's Head in Kerala Causing Freak Injury, Hospital Finds Him Positive For COVID-19.

Beena, who runs an electrical shop with her husband Noby, had arrived at the bank in the afternoon by riding her two-wheeler. After entering the bank, she found that the vehicle key was left by her on the scooter. She moved back in a desperate manner to find the key and ended up hitting the glass door.

Following the crash, the door shattered and a piece of glass pierced into the abdomen of the victim. She managed to get up but collapsed again. The bank staff came to her aide and attempted to take her to the hospital.

But Beena died before she could be rushed to the hospital. The bank staff alerted the Perumbavoor police, which took her body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, Manorama reported. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police.

Watch: CCTV Video Shows Fatal Accident at Bank

Beena is survived by her husband Noby and three children. The bereaved family was expected to be handed over the body by police after completing the formalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

