Patna, Jun 1 (PTI) There was no respite from heatwave conditions in Bihar on Thursday as the mercury breached 40 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places, officials said.

Khagaria district recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Bhagalpur was at 42 degrees Celsius, East Champaran at 41.5 degrees Celsius, Sheikhpura at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Siwan at 41.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

State capital Patna sizzled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, they added.

The heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the state over the next three-four days, the weather office said.

