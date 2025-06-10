India News | Heatwave Sweeps Himachal, Una Hottest at 44.2 Deg C

    Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 11:08 PM IST
    Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Mercury crossed the 40-degree mark at some places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with Una recording the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degree, 5.8 degree above normal, the meteorological station here said.

    Neri in Hamirpur district recorded a high of 43.3 degrees, Bilaspur 40.8 degrees and Kangra and Mandi 40 degrees, it said.

    The minimum temperatures also stayed above normal. Keylong was coldest in the state with a low of 8.0 degree while Neri was warmer during the night with a low of 29.3 degree, followed by Paonta Sahib 28 degree, Dehra Gopipur 27 degree, Palampur and Dhaulakuan 25 degree.

    The local meteorological station has issued yellow warning of heat waves at isolated places in Una, Kullu and Mandi districts on June 11 and 12 and Solan and Kangra districts on June 12.

    The MeT centre also issued yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts on June 13 and 14 and Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur on June 14.

    Weather was dry over the state during the past 24 hours and likely to continue for next three days and light rain is likely at isolated places from June 14 to 16, the MeT Centre said.

