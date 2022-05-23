Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning.

Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

Also Read | Oppo India & Microsoft Collaborate To Empower Indian Startups via 'Elevate' Programme.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 8 Labourers Killed, Several Injured After Truck Overturns in Purnea District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)