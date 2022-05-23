The accident occurred at the Kali temple under the Jalalgarh police station on the Siliguri-Delhi four lane National Highway 57 at 3.30 a.m. Bihar Road Accident: 6 Killed, Several Injured in Bus-Car Collision Near Nuaon on NH-84
"The goods truck laden with pipes was on the way from Silliguri to Jammu & Kashmir. The labourers were also boarded on the truck. When they reached the Kali temple on four lanes, the truck overturned. The pipes fell on them. Eight of them died as they were trapped under the pipes," Saroj said.
"We have immediately initiated a rescue operation at the accident place and recovered the dead bodies. We have also rescued the injured persons and sent them to primary health centers. Their condition is stable now," Saroj said.
"After the accident, the driver and helper managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them," Saroj said.
