India News | Hectic Parleys on CM Selection in Congress Camp in Keralam, Satheesan and Other Senior Leaders Meet Central Observers

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 7 (ANI): Senior Keralam Congress leaders including VD Satheesan, Kodikunnil Suresh, Deepdas Munshi and others, arrived at the Taj Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram to meet party observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken.

Speaking on the development, Congress MP K Suresh called it a part of procedure by the Congress high command, which is followed by them after elections, and is also applicable in Keralam. He stated that the that both observers hold important positions within the Congress party, adding that Mukul Wasnik was also earlier incharge in the state.

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"This is a part of the process by the Congress high command. Every election, whether Congress gets a majority or not, the high command sends observers for selecting and electing the CLP leader. That process is also applicable in Kerala. The high command has appointed two very senior leaders and Working Committee members as observers: Mukul Wasnik, who was previously in charge of Kerala and knows Kerala politics, and Ajay Maken, who is currently the AICC Treasurer. These two important leaders were sent by the high command to examine the situation and get the opinions of the MLAs and other senior leaders," said Suresh.

"After their evaluation with the various newly elected MLAs, they will send a report to the high command. Based on their report, and after the high command talks to senior leaders, they will take an appropriate decision," he added.

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The Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is scheduled to hold its first Legislative Party meeting of newly elected MLAs on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik will attend the meeting where discussions regarding the Chief Ministerial face are likely to take place.

Earlier in the day, Congress RS MP Jebi Mather hailed the Congress-led UDF's emphatic victory in the Keralam Assembly elections, saying the celebrations by party workers reflected public enthusiasm but would not influence leadership decisions regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to ANI here, Jebi Mather said the Congress leadership would take decisions independently despite visible support for various leaders through posters and banners across the state.

"This is a big victory which is being celebrated in many different ways... Congress leadership, however, will not make decisions based on the number of posters or banners -- the celebrations remain the workers' own expression..." the Congress MP said.

Her remarks came as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) began the process of government formation after securing a sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly elections. The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending a decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), secured 22 seats. (ANI)

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