Shillong Teer Result Today, May 7, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon declare the Shillong Teer results of today, May 7. This unique, archery-based lottery continues to be a major cultural and economic event in Meghalaya, drawing thousands of participants who track the daily "hit numbers" from the Polo Ground. Head to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer to check results of today's Shillong Teer games and the Shillong Teer Result Chart.

Shillong Teer players look online every day for accurate updates, historical data, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart to understand number patterns and result trends. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer lottery games are regulated under local laws in Meghalaya. A legal archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer is organised by registered Teer associations in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 6, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 7, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of all eight Teer games of today, May 7? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Shillong Teer lottery participants can visit portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's results and winning numbers. Upon visiting the websites, players are advised to look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 7" option. The Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below also shows the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Unlike traditional lotteries that use machines or paper slips, Shillong Teer is a sports-based lottery rooted in the traditional Khasi sport of archery. The game includes fifty professional archers from the KHASA clubs gathering at the Polo Ground. As per the Teer games, archers shoot a specific number of arrows at a bamboo target within a set time frame. In the end, officials count the total number of arrows that hit the target. The last two digits of the total count determine the winning "hit number." For example, if 1,245 arrows hit the target, the winning number for that round is 45. Notably, Shillong Teer is fully legal and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).