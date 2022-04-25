Puri, Apr 25 (PTI) Amid claims by some people that the work underway for a heritage corridor in Puri might harm the Jagannath temple, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of the coastal town, gave assurance on Monday that the 12th century shrine was under no such threat.

Deb, who is also the chairperson of the temple managing committee, called on people to extend cooperation to the state government for timely completion of the project.

“The temple is safe... Everyone should cooperate to help carry forward the Heritage Corridor Project, which will transform the pilgrim town into a world heritage site,” he said in a statement.

A section of people are strongly opposed to the project, for which huge pits have been dug by the state government to build infrastructure for the corridor.

The opposition BJP has demanded suspension of work, claiming that constructions were being undertaken within 100-metre radius of the temple's boundary wall, an area earmarked as protected zone, without seeking permission of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Petitions have been filed in the Orissa High Court, claiming that cracks have appeared on the surface of the shrine. The court has asked the ASI and the state government to jointly inspect the impact of the construction work on the temple.

Deb, however, said, "The temple managing committee is involved with project since its conceptualisation. It has given approval to the architectural design of the project. Work on it has now begun and both the central and the state governments should take it forward.

"Mahaprabhu's (Lord Jagannath) work doesn't belong to any individual, group or party. He belongs to all. Together, we should strive to solve any problem through discussion." He also appealed to people to refrain from holding any agitation against the project.

During the day, Pravin Togadia, the president of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad, said no attempt should be made to damage the country's heritage in the garb of development.

"Do not try to convert Lord Jagannath peeth into a modern city. Puri's heritage is in its essence and that should be maintained. You can construct roads, drains, but do not damage the ancient Maths and temple in Puri," he added.

Meanwhile, a local outfit -- Shree Mandir Bancho Andolan -- has sought the district administration's permission to hold a massive rally against the project on April 27.

A section of the servitors, on the contrary, has submitted a memorandum to the administration seeking early completion of the corridor project.

