New Delhi, April 25: A group of intellectuals and academicians, led by Supreme court advocate Monika Arora, Monday released a 'fact-finding' report on the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, days after visiting the violence-hit area. Shruti Mishra, a member of the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), said the "witnesses told them that the Hanuman Jayanti procession was carried out peacefully in C-block area of Jahangirpuri on April 16, and that the crowd was provoked by Ansar (the prime accused in the violence) when they were passing by the mosque."

"Those who were involved in stone-pelting on Sunday (April 16) were so aggressive, that they did not even spare the policemen present at the spot. They also attempted to break the idol of lord Hanuman," Mishra said, while releasing the report here. Also present during the release of the report was Uma Shankar, who was leading the Hanuman Jayanti procession and the only civilian who was injured (as per Delhi police). Jahangirpuri Violence: 5 Prime Accused Sent to 8-Day Police Custody, 14-Day Judicial Custody for 4 Others.

He claimed that he was attacked with a sword when the violence broke out. He said the procession was carried out "peacefully" and that "women in large numbers were pelting stones at them when they were crossing the area where the mosque is located (C-block)". Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prem Sharma, who was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence, was also present during the release of the report.

He claimed that permission was granted by police for their procession and that they have been carrying out similar kind of "peaceful processions" for years.

"Delhi police FIR seemed to be an attempt of balancing act. We have noticed that a section in Jahangirpuri's C-block has been occupied by illegal immigrants," said Supreme court advocate, Monika Arora. Social Activist Monica Aggarwal, who was also a part of the five-member 'fact-finding' team, said several innocent people suffered losses due to the violence. Jahangirpuri Violence: Supreme Court Halts Demolition Drive Being Conducted by NDMC, Orders Status-Quo.

"A young man, who is not even a resident of Jahangirpuri, was attacked and his bike was stolen when violence broke out there. It had not even been a year that the young man got a job and purchased a bike with his hard earned money. He was passing by the C-block area with a five-year-old kid when he was attacked," she said. So far, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, while two juveniles have been apprehended. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is investigating the case.

