Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized 107 grams of heroin worth Rs 42.8 lakhs and illegal foreign goods worth Rs 12.8 lakhs in the Beraw Lui Veng area of Aizwal.

According to the Assam Rifles, the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned departments.

"#AssamRifles troops in Mizoram on 27 Jan intercepted and recovered 107 grams of Heroin worth approx Rs 42.8 Lakhs and illegal foreign goods worth approx Rs 12.8 Lakhs from general area Beraw Lui Veng (Aizawl). Carriers and recovered items handed over to the concerned department," they tweeted. (ANI)

