Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, they said.

During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.

