Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Sumcham, a high altitude Buddhist village, nestled close to the Kargil region and adjacent to the renowned Paddar Sapphire Mine has received telecom connectivity.

A JIO mobile tower has been successfully installed in the Dangail area, according to an official.

"Through the use of VSAT technology, the entire vicinity of Dangail and its surroundings now revel in seamless connectivity through the JIO network", the official said.

The LG Administration J&K and the district administration have spearheaded the provision of mobile network facilities to this previously isolated region.

Situated at an elevation of 3,250 meters from Mean Sea Level (MSL), Sumcham, a segment of Losaini village, has undergone transformative interventions, having received solar power packs earlier from the district administration.

"The installation of the mobile tower has solidified telecommunication accessibility to this high-altitude region", he said.

These concerted efforts signify a substantial impetus towards the overall progress and well-being of these communities.

Further, JIO authorities have indicated plans to connect the mobile tower through fiber optics, promising an even more enhanced connectivity experience.

Sumcham, distinguished by its adoption of solar power packs alongside the integration of the JIO network, stands as a beacon of sustainable and innovative electrification in demanding terrains, the official said.

